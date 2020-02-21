Search for Gannon: Sheriff’s Office suspends efforts in Douglas County

Investigators scour an open space in Douglas County on February 14, 2020, in their search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

LARKSPUR, Colo. — Search teams spent several days sifting through piles of snow and dirt in an area off Highway 105 in southern Douglas County, in a desperate attempt to find some sign of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

11-year-old Gannon Stauch has been missing from his Fountain-area home since January 27, 2020.

The boy has been missing from his Fountain-area home since January 27. That day, Gannon’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch reported him missing when, she said, he didn’t return home from a visit with a friend.

But on Friday morning, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said their search efforts in Larkspur have ended.

All search efforts around HWY 105 have been suspended in the areas we were searching. Teams remain available as investigative leads direct search efforts. INFO: please call our Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email us at Tips@elpasoco.com. #FindGannon #GannonStauch #Missing #Hopeful pic.twitter.com/lYK7xGJIvO — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 21, 2020

The sheriff’s office, which is the lead agency in the search for Gannon as well as in the parallel-running investigation into his disappearance, told FOX21 News that, in fact, they did not have plans to search for the boy in any area on Friday.

The investigation is not being called a “criminal” one, nor have any suspects been named.

We remain steadfast and hopeful. Our investigation is progressing. We have received 675 Tips to date. If you have any credible information please either call our Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email us at Tips@elpasoco.com. #FindGannon #GannonStauch #Missing #Hopeful pic.twitter.com/hSZq7E8fbC — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 19, 2020

Investigators are still accepting credible tips and information. If you know anything, you’re asked to call: 719-520-6666 or email: tips@elpasoco.com.