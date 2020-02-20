Search for Gannon: Sheriff’s Office remains hopeful and steadfast on Day 23

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation into finding Gannon Stauch is progressing. Deputies remain steadfast and hopeful.

Investigators have been working now for more than three weeks to track down the 11-year-old. Search crews were not deployed on Tuesday or Wednesday. He was reported missing on January 27.

Earlier in the week, search efforts were focused in the southern part of Douglas County. Despite multiple snowstorms, over 7,000 hours of investigative work done by the Sheriff’s Office and the FBI; over 8,400 staff hours put into the search efforts.

By the end of the first week of the search to find Gannon, there were 164 tips to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The second week there were 385 tips and by the end of week three, there were 637 tips.

We remain steadfast and hopeful. Our investigation is progressing. We have received 675 Tips to date. If you have any credible information please either call our Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email us at Tips@elpasoco.com. #FindGannon #GannonStauch #Missing #Hopeful pic.twitter.com/hSZq7E8fbC — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 19, 2020

Gannon is about 4 feet 9 inches tall and about 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans at home, off Mandan Drive in Security.

At this point, no suspects have been named in this case, and it is not being called a criminal investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who has factual information related to the disappearance of Gannon Stauch to call 719-520-6666 or email Tips@elpasoco.com.

