Search for Gannon: Investigators working in snowy conditions on Day 11

Missing posters and ribbons can be seen all around the Lorson Ranch Neighborhood, where Gannon Stauch lives.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A wintry blast brought a fresh layer of snow over Colorado Springs and surrounding areas overnight into Friday.

Still, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has committed to tracking down 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing from his Fountain-area home on January 27.

Day or night, regardless of weather, we continue to search specific areas based on tips and leads in this investigation. The investigation and the search processes will continue to run parallel with one another in hopes of finding Gannon and bringing him home safely. #FindGannon pic.twitter.com/hb0fkTorqO — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 7, 2020

In an update on Thursday, Sergeant Deborah Mynatt, a spokesperson for the EPC Sheriff’s Office said although cold and snow won’t stop their work, it can change things up a bit.

“Different equipment is needed, different resources, the way that we dress to prepare to come out here,” she said. “But as far as our search and our efforts, that is not going to stop at all.”

With the help of our partners at Parks and Wildlife, we are using a submersible remotely operated vehicle with sonar to search undisclosed areas of water. We are not utilizing divers at this time. #FindGannon pic.twitter.com/rSc395F2zh — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 6, 2020

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, some neighborhoods were nearing three inches of snow in the Fountain area, and an additional one to two inches was projected through the early afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said small groups will conduct searches during the day in various areas, based on leads.

Our search for Gannon continues today with our concentrated smaller groups based on leads. Large group efforts have been suspended for the time being. #GannonStauch #FindGannon If you have factual information : 719-520-6666 or email Tips@elpasoco.com pic.twitter.com/3B7DIR7ham — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 7, 2020

Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his home on Mandan Drive by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, when she said, he hadn’t returned home after walking to a friend’s house.

11-year-old Gannon Stauch has been missing since January 27.

On Friday afternoon, the street appeared quiet.

Letecia Stauch has not spoken publicly, but Gannon’s parents, Landen Hiott and Al Stauch released a video statement this week.

Appealing to the community for any information that may help find her son, Hiott said in the video, “How do I describe my G-Man? Gannon is my hero.”

She called Gannon energetic, and said he loves riding his bike with his younger sister and playing Sonic the Hedgehog video games.

On several occasions this week, the mobile crime unit has been spotted at the Stauch family home.

Investigators remove items from the Stauch family home on February 3, 2020 and load them into a mobile crime unit. /KDVR

“They are collecting different pieces,” Mynatt said Wednesday. “It’s a big, large puzzle and we’re trying to get all those pieces together,” she said.

At this point, no suspects have been named in this case, and it is not being called a criminal investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who has factual information related to the disappearance of Gannon Stauch to call 719-520-6666 or email Tips@elpasoco.com.

