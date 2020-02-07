1  of  83
Search for Gannon: Investigators working in snowy conditions on Day 11

Missing posters and ribbons can be seen all around the Lorson Ranch Neighborhood, where Gannon Stauch lives.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A wintry blast brought a fresh layer of snow over Colorado Springs and surrounding areas overnight into Friday.

Still, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has committed to tracking down 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing from his Fountain-area home on January 27.

In an update on Thursday, Sergeant Deborah Mynatt, a spokesperson for the EPC Sheriff’s Office said although cold and snow won’t stop their work, it can change things up a bit.

“Different equipment is needed, different resources, the way that we dress to prepare to come out here,” she said. “But as far as our search and our efforts, that is not going to stop at all.”

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, some neighborhoods were nearing three inches of snow in the Fountain area, and an additional one to two inches was projected through the early afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said small groups will conduct searches during the day in various areas, based on leads.

Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his home on Mandan Drive by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, when she said, he hadn’t returned home after walking to a friend’s house.

11-year-old Gannon Stauch has been missing since January 27.

On Friday afternoon, the street appeared quiet.

Letecia Stauch has not spoken publicly, but Gannon’s parents, Landen Hiott and Al Stauch released a video statement this week.

Appealing to the community for any information that may help find her son, Hiott said in the video, “How do I describe my G-Man? Gannon is my hero.”

She called Gannon energetic, and said he loves riding his bike with his younger sister and playing Sonic the Hedgehog video games.

On several occasions this week, the mobile crime unit has been spotted at the Stauch family home.

Investigators remove items from the Stauch family home on February 3, 2020 and load them into a mobile crime unit. /KDVR

“They are collecting different pieces,” Mynatt said Wednesday. “It’s a big, large puzzle and we’re trying to get all those pieces together,” she said.

At this point, no suspects have been named in this case, and it is not being called a criminal investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who has factual information related to the disappearance of Gannon Stauch to call 719-520-6666 or email Tips@elpasoco.com.

Parents looking for resources to help address this issue with their children can find more information here.

This article will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

