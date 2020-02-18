Search for Gannon: Investigators work despite a winter storm on day 22

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fresh layer of snow fell across the region Monday night into Tuesday, including up in Douglas County, where investigators have spent several days searching for any sign of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.
By noon, precipitation had slowed in Larkspur, and FOX21 News crews found search teams had already cleared out of areas where they had been very active just one day earlier.
When asked why it appeared no active search was taking place on Tuesday, Jacqueline Kirby, a spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, told FOX21 News, “There is a small contingent that remains in the area of Southern Douglas County who are readily available to deploy as the investigation requires.” She noted the investigation is still moving forward.
EPSO is the lead agency in the search for Gannon, as well as the parallel-running investigation. At this point, the investigation into Gannon’s disappearance is not being called a criminal one, and no suspects have been named.
Gannon was reported missing by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, when she said he didn’t return home after leaving to see a friend. Last week she sent a written statement to KDVR, our news partner in Denver, in response to a wave of backlash on social media.
Gannon’s biological parents, Landen Hiott and Al Stauch, haven’t spoken publicly since their release of a video statement on El Paso County’s Youtube channel.
In days past, FOX21 News has spotted a mobile crime unit at the Stauch family home on Mandan Drive, but since then, has not seen much activity.
