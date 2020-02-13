Search for Gannon expands to southern Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) expanded it’s search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch to southern Douglas County/ northern El Paso County on Wednesday.
Around 4 p.m., FOX21 arrived in southern Douglas County to find El Paso County Sheriff’s office vehicles, including an EPSO Search and Rescue SUV and an EPCSO ATV-type vehicle.
FOX21 saw around ten investigators walking through the snow on foot for an hour before they concluded and left around dark.
No further details on Wednesday’s search were released to the public.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who has factual information related to the disappearance of Gannon Stauch to call 719-520-6666 or email Tips@elpasoco.com.
