Search for Gannon expands to southern Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) expanded it’s search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch to southern Douglas County/ northern El Paso County on Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office continues its search to find Gannon. One of the search areas includes areas in Northern El Paso County/ Southern Douglas County. More information will be released as the investigation allows. #FindGannon #GannonStauch #MissingChild pic.twitter.com/bSJG4gUF4z — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 12, 2020

Around 4 p.m., FOX21 arrived in southern Douglas County to find El Paso County Sheriff’s office vehicles, including an EPSO Search and Rescue SUV and an EPCSO ATV-type vehicle.

FOX21 saw around ten investigators walking through the snow on foot for an hour before they concluded and left around dark.

No further details on Wednesday’s search were released to the public.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office ATV-type vehicle

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who has factual information related to the disappearance of Gannon Stauch to call 719-520-6666 or email Tips@elpasoco.com.

This is an ongoing investigation.