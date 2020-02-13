Search for Gannon: Efforts continue in Douglas County on day 17

LARKSPUR, Colo. — Search efforts continued Thursday for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, now missing from his Fountain-area home for 17 days.
Last week, FOX21 News crews saw search teams out in various spots around El Paso County, but this week, efforts shifted north.
El Paso County Search and Rescue started searching through snowy fields in a southern area of Douglas County around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
A team of about 50 people appeared to be given instructions before they began walking in a line, using sticks and shovels to comb through the snow.
A Jefferson County Bloodhound was also on location, as was a mounted horse patrol team from EPSO.
FOX21 News also spotted a drone, flying overhead, to assist in the search.
EPSO will be updating the media at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Gannon was reported missing by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, when, she said he did not return home from a friend’s house on January 27.
This week, Letecia Stauch reached out to FOX31, our partner in Denver, and released a statement.
The Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the search for Gannon and the parallel-running investigation into his, as yet, unexplained disappearance.
The investigation is not classified as “criminal”, nor have any suspects been named.
This article will be updated.