Search for Gannon: Efforts continue in Douglas County on day 17

A group of people line up in Douglas County on February 13, 2020 to assist in the search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch/Amber Jo Cooper, FOX21 News

LARKSPUR, Colo. — Search efforts continued Thursday for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, now missing from his Fountain-area home for 17 days.

EXCLUSIVE: (Day 17) Search operations continue for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch at an undisclosed location in Douglas County. Search teams of 50+ people are getting ready to search the area in the snow. @FOX21News #FindGannon #GannonStauch pic.twitter.com/SI5Hi56og9 — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) February 13, 2020

Last week, FOX21 News crews saw search teams out in various spots around El Paso County, but this week, efforts shifted north.

Here’s a close up video- crews are using long poles and shovels to poke through the snow as they walk in the same direction. I’d estimate the snow to be 5+ inches deep at least. pic.twitter.com/qF9wq8RIXy — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) February 13, 2020

El Paso County Search and Rescue started searching through snowy fields in a southern area of Douglas County around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

A team of about 50 people appeared to be given instructions before they began walking in a line, using sticks and shovels to comb through the snow.

A Jefferson County Bloodhound was also on location, as was a mounted horse patrol team from EPSO.

EPCSO mounted patrol has arrived. I counted 5 very large horses. pic.twitter.com/Tqib0zWCQA — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) February 13, 2020

FOX21 News also spotted a drone, flying overhead, to assist in the search.

EPSO will be updating the media at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Gannon was reported missing by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, when, she said he did not return home from a friend’s house on January 27.

This week, Letecia Stauch reached out to FOX31, our partner in Denver, and released a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the search for Gannon and the parallel-running investigation into his, as yet, unexplained disappearance.

The investigation is not classified as “criminal”, nor have any suspects been named.

This article will be updated.