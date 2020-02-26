Search for Gannon: Crime lab returns to Stauch home on day 30

The Metro Crime Lab returned to the Stauch family home on Mandan Drive on February 26, 2020.

COLORADO SPRINGS — 30 days have passed since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his Fountain-area home.

Gannon’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, reported the boy as a runaway on January 27, when she said he didn’t return from a friend’s house.

Since that day, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has headed up the search for Gannon as well as the investigation into his, as yet unexplained, disappearance.

This week, the sheriff’s office told the media not to expect daily updates, unless the search or investigation warranted notification.

On Wednesday, a Metro Crime Unit was seen parked outside the Stauch family home on Mandan Drive in Security.

The unit has visited the home several times over the past few weeks.

Investigators remove items from the Stauch family home on February 3, 2020 and load them into a mobile crime unit. /KDVR

FOX21 News crews have also seen law enforcement officers going in and out of the home.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies continue to search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing on January 27 from his home in Security.

The investigation is not criminal, according to the sheriff’s office, and no suspects have been named.

