Search for Gannon continues Friday in northwest El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that search crews will be out looking for Gannon Stauch near Highway 105 and Highway 83 on Friday. The intersection is located in the northwest portion of the county east of Monument.

11-year-old Gannon has been missing since Jan. 27. His stepmother, Letecia Stauch said she last saw him between 3:15 and 4 p.m. heading to a friend’s home in their suburban neighborhood just southeast of Colorado Springs.

The area immediately around the intersection of Highways 105 and 83 is rural, but residential neighborhoods are located nearby.

There have been more than 700 tips in regards to Gannon reported to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the area has not been searched before.

At this point, no suspects have been named in this case, and it is not being called a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or call 911, if appropriate.

Those agencies involved in the search efforts: