Search crews looking for missing hiker at Cheyenne Mountain State Park

EL PASO COUNTY – Officials with Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted Sunday evening that they had a large search crew looking for a missing hiker at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.
CSFD didn’t release the name of the hiker or what time they went missing but they did send out a tweet with a photo of a man from behind.
Additional search crews are on scene also asking for the communities help in finding the missing hiker.
