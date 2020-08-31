Search crews looking for missing hiker at Cheyenne Mountain State Park

EL PASO COUNTY – Officials with Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted Sunday evening that they had a large search crew looking for a missing hiker at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at Cheyenne Mtn. State Park searching for a lost hiker. 35 rescuers from @CSPDPIO, @epcsar, and Cheyenne Mtn Park employees all searching the area. @CheyenneMtnSP pic.twitter.com/dmNVXFGIQA — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 31, 2020

CSFD didn’t release the name of the hiker or what time they went missing but they did send out a tweet with a photo of a man from behind.

Crews at @CheyenneMtnSP are looking for this individual (or is this you?). If you were here today and saw him, please call 719-444-7000 to get us more information pic.twitter.com/svnZbhJCnE — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 31, 2020

Additional search crews are on scene also asking for the communities help in finding the missing hiker.

Do you know this hiker? Police, Fire, and Search and Rescue are searching trails near Cheyenne Mountain State Park for him after bystanders reported that he was disoriented and wandered off. He was last seen in the park at 4:50pm. Any info? Please call CSPD @ 444-7000. @CSPDPIO pic.twitter.com/oM39RjuBLZ — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) August 31, 2020

