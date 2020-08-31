Search crews looking for missing hiker at Cheyenne Mountain State Park

EL PASO COUNTY – Officials with Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted Sunday evening that they had a large search crew looking for a missing hiker at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

CSFD didn’t release the name of the hiker or what time they went missing but they did send out a tweet with a photo of a man from behind.

Additional search crews are on scene also asking for the communities help in finding the missing hiker.

FOX21News has a crew on the way. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

