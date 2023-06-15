(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Wednesday, June 14 was Flag Day, and the VFW in Fountain spent it showing some Boy and Girl Scout troops the proper way to dispose of the American flag.

The VFW reached out to the troops beforehand to invite them to its biannual flag retirement ceremony.

Children were taught the history of the flag and how important it is to not only make sure your flag isn’t just thrown away but about the proper respect the flag needs to be shown when disposing of it.

Brandon Jaynes, the Scout Master for Troop 110 said the event was also a great way for the kids to connect with their country. “Scouts benefited a lot, like I said, most of the scouts here are preparing for the military, so it definitely brings them closer to the military experience and what it is to honor the country by retiring the flag.”

Flag Day falls on June 14 every year and celebrates the nation’s flag that was adopted in 1777.