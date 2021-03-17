Schriever conducts training on Thursday, loud noises expected

This July 24, 2012 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a B-1 bomber rumbling down the flightline at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., as part of a training mission. On Tuesday, March 24, 2015, the Federal Aviation Administration gave final approval for a plan to establish an enormous bomber training area over the […]

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The 50th Civil Engineer Squadron at Schriever Air Force Base is scheduled to conduct tactical convoy operations training Thursday on the southeast portion of the base.

The operations will include several training aids that may produce loud noises in the surrounding areas between noon and 4 p.m.

Noises produced during this time frame should not alarm local residents, nor require reporting to authorities.

Tomorrow’s exercise falls under Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training, or Prime BEEF, which prepares civil engineer forces to execute operations in a deployed location through hands-on training in areas including land navigation, CPR and individual or team tactical movements.

The squadron trains for down-range operations at least once a month to ensure they are prepared for deployment in support of the Department of Defense.

For background information on previous Prime BEEF training, refer to the following article: https://www.schriever.spaceforce.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2329342/50th-ces-conducts-prime-beef-training/