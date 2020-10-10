Schools in Academy District 20 transitioning to eLearning, first official outbreak

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy District 20 transitioned an entire high school to eLearning, part of a middle school to eLearning, and had its first official outbreak at an elementary school, Friday.

Rampart High School temporarily transitions to eLearning

Rampart High School (RHS) will temporarily transition to eLearning starting Monday, Oct. 12. Students and staff will then return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Students are expected to log in to Microsoft Teams and attend all classes virtually during the two-week period.

On Friday the school learned a RHS staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and 31 staff members are now in quarantine. With so many staff in quarantine, the school could no longer operate safely.

“Transitioning to eLearning will provide consistent, continuous, and high-quality education for our students during the 14-day quarantine,” said the spokesperson for D20.

Saturday’s football game and Drive-In Viewing Party will continue, according to the district. The school will send additional communication in the coming days regarding evening and weekend activities.

Timberview Middle School transitions a pack to synchronous learning

A student from Timberview Middle School’s (TMS) Pack 743-1 Silver is displaying COVID-like symptoms. The student has not tested positive for COVID-19, but the symptoms require a 14-day quarantine for Pack 743-1 Silver students and teachers.

Because all four pack teachers will be quarantined for the 14 days, all Silver and Blue students will pivot to synchronous learning beginning Monday, Oct. 12.

Pack 743-1 students and teachers will return to their in-person Silver and Blue hybrid schedule on Monday, Oct. 26.

Official COVID-19 outbreak at Legacy Peak Elementary

On Wednesday Legacy Peak Elementary (LPD) alerted its community that a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Today, they learned a second student or staff member, from that same class, also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to El Paso County Public Health this is considered an outbreak. An outbreak is considered two or more students or staff – from the same classroom/cohort within a 14-day period – have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

At this time, no other students or staff outside of this classroom have tested positive for COVID-19, said the spokesperson in a news release.