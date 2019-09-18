School shooting sweatshirts spark outrage at Fashion Week

Victims family members and survivors of those massacres were swift to criticize designs.

New York — A fashion brand Bstroy unveiled its Spring 2020 menswear collection over the weekend and in a series of Instagram posts is facing backlash.

The New York-based company debuted their latest clothing collection at fashion week and a series of sweatshirts embroidered with the names of several school shootings locations, including Sandy Hook, Columbine, Virginia Tech and Marjory Stoneman Douglas were unveiled.

Each of the sweatshirts features tattered details and distressing that resemble bullet holes.

Instagram users are calling some of the designs “disgusting,” “tasteless,” and “revolting.” Another user said, “Whoever thought this was a good idea should be fired along with every single person who went along with this.”

Some shoppers saw value in the garments. “u getting a lot of hate but it’s a good message,” @kaare_ wrote, while @ayyyokayokk said “Just so y’all know this is to draw awareness to the gun problem not make fun of.”

Kyle Kashuv, a teenage Stoneman Douglas survivor, called the designs “disgusting” in the comments of one image featuring his school’s name.

“I would just like to say, what actual the hell is wrong with you. Goddamn monetizing off a school shooting,” wrote Kashuv.

The majority of Instagram users felt the sweatshirts were offensive.

@bstroy.us/Instagram

Bstory was founded by designers Brick Owens and Dieter “Du” Grams. Owens did post a statement on his Instagram page, describing the inspiration behind the hoodies.

“Sometimes life can be painfully ironic,” the statement reads. “Like the irony of dying violently in a place you considered to be a safe, controlled environment, like school. We are reminded all the time of life’s fragility, shortness, and unpredictability yet we are also reminded of its infinite potential.”