School of Mines homecoming float collapses, 10 injured

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A float in the Colorado School of Mines homecoming parade collapsed, injuring at least 10 people.

Golden Police say the incident occurred about 9:50 a.m. Saturday when the pickup truck towing the float turned a corner and had a problem with the hitch, causing the trailer with the float to bounce and collapse.

Courtesy KDVR

About 30 people belonging to a fraternity and sorority were on the float at the time.

Eight people were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries, another two went to a hospital on their own. Others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“Our thoughts are with our injured students, their friends, and any others impacted physically or emotionally from this accident. We will be reviewing the accident and establishing additional design constraints and safety guidelines for floats before next year’s Homecoming parade. We don’t ever want this to happen again. The safety of our students is a top priority for the Mines community,” said Mines President Paul C. Johnson. Courtesy: Colorado School of Mines Facebook

Police say the most serious injury was a broken bone.