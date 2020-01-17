School hosts candlelight vigil for murder-suicide victim

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The staff at Mile High Academy is hosting a candlelight vigil Thursday night around 6:30 p.m. for a student who was killed Tuesday in a murder-suicide.

Two teens were found dead in a car south of Fountain in El Paso County. Douglas County deputies said 17-year-old Mya Pena had been reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday, she left school and got into a car with the another teen, 18-year-old Samuel Hoffman. Hoffman drove into an adjacent parking lot off school property where he murdered her, according to investigators.

At the family’s request, this event is not open to the public.

Friends of the suspected killer, Samuel Hoffman, are in total disbelief. A friend of Hoffman said he portrayed an image of intense love for his girlfriend, Mya Pena, on social media.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said Hoffman posted concerning behavior before officers found his car.