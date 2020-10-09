School districts, BOCES, charter schools, and private schools can now opt-in to continue receiving KN95 masks until Thanksgiving

Centennial, Colo — The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) delivered more than 1.6 million KN95 masks to Colorado schools in the last 10 weeks and now school districts, BOCES, charter schools, and private schools can opt-in to continue receiving KN95 masks until Thanksgiving for staff working directly with students.

The initial 10-week program was announced on July 16 by Gov. Jared Polis. The program provides Colorado educators with medical-grade masks. This offer includes staff members who work directly with students at any K-12 public school, including a charter school, as well as any private school, BOCES or facility school.

The governor is providing continued access to KN95 masks for teaching staff to schools that choose to opt-in to a second phase of receiving masks until Thanksgiving. Schools are required to complete an online opt-in form located on the Colorado Department of Education’s website no later than October 19, 2020.

Shipments of masks will end automatically for all school districts or schools that do not choose to complete the opt-in form. Shipments of masks will continue weekly for school districts and schools completing the opt-in form by October 19.

A School PPE Hotline is available at 720-230-6913 or email dhsem_ppe@state.co.us.