School districts across southern Colorado continue to release back-to-school plans – Pueblo School District 60

COLORADO – Districts across southern Colorado have started to release their fall plans. Many districts have given parents options so they can decide what is best for their child.

District 60 officials stated it will be a hybrid program. Students will be both in the classroom and working from home throughout the week.

Pueblo School District 60

The Pueblo School District 60 released their Return to School Plans, intended to strike a balance between the health concerns posed by COVID-19, quality educational programming, and the needs of the community.

The first day of school for K-12 students will be Monday, August 31.

The D60 Return to School Plan consists of several options for families: