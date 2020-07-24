School districts across southern Colorado continue to release back-to-school plans – Pueblo School District 60

COLORADO – Districts across southern Colorado have started to release their fall plans. Many districts have given parents options so they can decide what is best for their child.
Pueblo School District 60
The Pueblo School District 60 released their Return to School Plans, intended to strike a balance between the health concerns posed by COVID-19, quality educational programming, and the needs of the community.
The first day of school for K-12 students will be Monday, August 31.
The D60 Return to School Plan consists of several options for families:
- K-5 students: Full in-person learning four days a week, with health and safety measures in place, OR 100% online learning.
- 6-12 students: A hybrid model with two days in-person learning, and two days of distance learning each week, OR 100% online learning.
- Pre-K students will attend in-person four days a week (½ day or full-day program). The first day of school for preschool students will be Tuesday, September 8.
- All K-12 students will be issued a technology device. K-1 students will receive an iPad; grades 2-12 will receive a Chromebook. In-class instruction, as well as distance learning, will incorporate students’ technology devices.