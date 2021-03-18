Scheels Sporting Goods Store prepares for big opening in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, during an early access event, the media got a sneak peek at The Scheels Sporting Goods Store opening in Colorado Springs next week.

The 220,000 square foot store off of Interquest Parkway is getting it’s final touches before opening on March 27th.

Scheel’s is like an amusement park that also sells sporting and camping gear. It has an indoor Ferris Wheel in the middle of the store. Visitors will be able to feed fish in the giant salt water aquarium. There’s also a candy factory inside.

What also makes Scheels unique is that it’s employee owned.

“The second thing is that those owners, many of them are buyers for this store,” Store Leader Cory Tweden said. “So what makes us unique is that they make the buying decisions for this store and it helps us tailor the market to what Colorado Springs wants.”

This is Scheel’s 29th store and the second location in Colorado. The other is in Johnstown.