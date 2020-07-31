SCHEELS of Colorado Springs looks to hire 350 employees

COLORADO SPRINGS– Starting next week, 350 new jobs will be available int he Pikes Peak Region. It’s all part of the new Colorado Springs SCHEELS; a sporting goods store.

Colorado Springs will be SCHEELS second location in the state. Construction began last year and the store is slated to open in March 2021, despite the ongoing pandemic.

“Our schedule is to open March 27th and I feel like we will make that,” Store Leader Cory Tweden said.

The 220,000 square-foot store will feature a Ferris wheel, aquarium, and a wide-selection of sporting items.

“We have a mini bowling, cafe, so there’s a lot of things going on, it’s a lot more than shopping,” Tweden said.

With a store this size, they are looking for a massive team. A total of 400 people are set to be employed with Scheels actively searching for 350 full-time and part-time positions. Interviews will begin next week.

“We have positions all over the store, display work, merchandising, we will have a web team,” Tweden said.

Current health standards are expected to bring changes to the job search.

“We are taking precautions, when they come for the interviews people will be wearing masks and we will be smart,” Tweden said.

2021 is months away, but the store is predicted to impact the local economy.

“From the standpoint of the construction jobs we have already made a big impact, but it’ll be much larger once the store opens,” Tweden said.

The store will be located off Interquest Parkway.

You can look at available positions and apply for openings on their website.