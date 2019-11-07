Saturday’s Air Force/New Mexico football game rescheduled following death of New Mexico player

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force at New Mexico football game originally scheduled for November 9 has been rescheduled following the death of a New Mexico football student-athlete.
On Wednesday, the Mountain West Conference announced the Falcons and Lobos game will be played on Saturday, November 23 at noon MT.
“In light of the circumstances and following a thorough review of all factors, which included multiple conversations with both institutions, the Conference office has determined this is the appropriate course of action. Our focus is on the family, friends and teammates who have been affected during this difficult time.”Craig Thompson, Mountain West Commissioner