Santa’s Workshop North Pole reopens Saturday

CASCADE, Colo. — Santa’s Workshop North Pole reopened on Saturday after getting health department approval.

The North Pole is back open. Today is their first day back since being closed due to #coronavirus. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/2jS9dVoJMM — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) July 18, 2020

This comes after last month Santa’s Workshop was told they couldn’t reopen because they were considered an Amusement Park.

The owner however, said they should be considered a park.

“Today, we stand here, heartbroken. The idea of constant mingling of non-household contacts is occurring at Zoos, Royal Gorge, other parks, and not being applied the same way it’s being applied to us,” said Tom Haggard, owner of Santa’s Workshop in a press conference June 30.

I’m having some fun on the few rides open. One of those is the sky ride. It’s not crowded here but still some people out enjoying the Christmas energy in the summertime. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/ksArnHt8AG — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) July 18, 2020

Haggard said the park was taking all necessary precautions. The park opened for nine days, installing hand sanitation stations, blocked off seats on rides to promote 6 feet social distancing, and told FOX21 that they were cleaning the rides after every use while they were operating.