Santa’s Workshop North Pole reopens Saturday

CASCADE, Colo. — Santa’s Workshop North Pole reopened on Saturday after getting health department approval.
This comes after last month Santa’s Workshop was told they couldn’t reopen because they were considered an Amusement Park.
The owner however, said they should be considered a park.
“Today, we stand here, heartbroken. The idea of constant mingling of non-household contacts is occurring at Zoos, Royal Gorge, other parks, and not being applied the same way it’s being applied to us,” said Tom Haggard, owner of Santa’s Workshop in a press conference June 30.
Haggard said the park was taking all necessary precautions. The park opened for nine days, installing hand sanitation stations, blocked off seats on rides to promote 6 feet social distancing, and told FOX21 that they were cleaning the rides after every use while they were operating.