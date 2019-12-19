Santa’s 2019 ‘Naughty & Nice List’ released — which list are YOU on?

COLORADO SPRINGS – Christmas will be here before you know it! So, did you make Santa’s naughty or nice list?

The North Pole Government’s, Department of Christmas Affairs has released its 2019 official ‘Naughty & Nice List’ directly from the big man himself!

Click here to see the full list and to find your name.

If you checked the list and checked it twice and still don’t see your name, help Santa out by adding your name here.

Are you on the naughty list? Don’t settle for coal just yet; you can ask Santa to review your status and make sure you’re on the right list.