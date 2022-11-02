(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With Christmas around the corner, Santa is coming down from the North Pole to visit children in the Pikes Peak Region.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, Bass Pro Shop’s annual Santa’s Wonderland experience will open the holiday season with a free outdoor tailgate event. There will be “free games, fun activities, and giveaways,” according to Bass Pro.

Courtesy: Bass Pro Shops

“Santa will arrive by tracker boat accompanied by Colorado Springs Fire Department Pump Truck 22. There will also be ‘Reindeer Games’ for children,” Bass Pro said. Santa’s arrival will be at 5 p.m.

Photos with Santa will begin Sunday, Nov. 6 and reservations are available and encouraged in advance on the retailer’s website. The holiday events will continue through Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24.