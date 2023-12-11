(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) will close the Sand Creek Library for about four to six weeks while repairs are made to the Academy Plaza shopping center’s sewage lines.

The library located at 1821 South Academy Boulevard near Chelton Road will be closed starting on Monday, Dec. 11 and repairs are expected to be complete around mid-January.

“Sand Creek Library serves a large community along the creek and the neighborhoods adjacent to South Academy,” said Library Manager Sara Sharples. “We’re excited that the mall’s plumbing issues are being resolved so that we can continue to provide patrons access to the Library’s resources and services uninterruptedly.”

Patrons with holds at Sand Creek Library available as of Saturday, Dec. 9 can be picked up starting on Monday, at the Ruth Holley Library found near the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard. All other holds at Sand Creek will be suspended during the closure, and if someone wants a hold earlier they can use their online account to change the pickup library and unsuspend the hold.

PPLD said staff are working to reschedule events for December and January, so check PPLD’s website for new dates and times.