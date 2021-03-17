San Isabel Electric working to fix winter-related outages, expect power to be out overnight

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — Major restoration efforts are underway to restore winter weather outages for about 400 customers with San Isabel Electric.

At 3:00 p.m. there were approximately 850 meters without power in the Stonewall, Tercio, Monument Lake, Wet Canyon and surrounding areas are out.

Members that need shelter or assistance can call Las Animas County Emergency Management at 719-859-0236.

According to San Isabel Electric, the power supplier attempted to re-energize the substation affected by the outage. Their restoration efforts did not hold. Power-supplier crews will be climbing

structures until they locate the problem, and additional crews are being called in for

support.

Ice is suspected to be the cause.

San Isabel Electric lineworkers, in addition to lineworkers from Tri-Se Generation and

Transmission Association, have been working since 10 p.m. Tuesday night, and all

day Wednesday to find the cause of the outage on the power supplier side and make

repairs.

Members currently affected by the outage are asked to prepare for power to be out

overnight. Crews will continue work into the night if necessary.

Once all damage has been identified, San Isabel Electric will be able to determine the

work involved to make repairs and have a better idea of when power may be safely

restored.

Las Animas County Emergency Management has notified local and state agencies.

Outage status updates will continue to be posted every two hours at siea.com between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Members can report outages using San Isabel Electric’s mobile and online account management app SmartHub. Outages can also be reported by calling 1-800-279-7432. SmartHub can be used to:

• Report power outages with a computer, tablet or smart phone.

• View our outage map.

• Track an outage’s status until power is restored.

In the event of a prolonged outage, members who are expected to be without power

overnight will receive an automated phone call , as soon as possible.