San Isabel Electric warns of phishing scam

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — San Isabel Electric (SIEA) sent out a warning to customers after an employee of San Isabel Electric was targeted for a phishing scam. At this time, the electric company is not aware of any members’ personal information being compromised.

A phishing attack is a type of digital strategy used to steal user data.

The utility company said if customers received an email from SIEA Wednesday, Dec. 9 with a link or an attachment, they are asking people to not open it and email contactus@siea.com or call 719-547-2160 during business hours.

Anyone that has a question about the legitimacy of an SIEA email is asked to contact SIEA.

