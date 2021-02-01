San Isabel Electric warns about new phone shut-off scam

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — San Isabel Electric Association has received reports of a new phone shut-off scam telling individuals they are past due on their account and without immediate payment their power will be shut off.

Scammers are targeting victims around the same time the co-op is warning members of potentially disconnecting service for non-payment.

The scammers may threaten to disconnect electricity service if they are not paid immediately in cash or by credit card.

San Isabel Electric will never demand immediate cash payment or payment information to be provided through a phone call.

We advise members with concerns to call our Member Services Representatives at 800-279-(SIEA) 7432 during business hours to verify the legitimacy of payment requests or whether an employee was dispatched to your location.

San Isabel Electric’s payment options and account access are also available through our SmartHub app and at siea.com/waystopay.

“We’re not aware of anyone that has fallen for the scam but are taking the opportunity to remind everyone to never provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit. Call the business’ phone number on your bill or the company’s website, to verify the legitimacy of the request,” Communications Manager Paris Elliott said.

ADDITIONAL TIPS:

• Don’t give in to a high-pressure call seeking personal information – if someone calls claiming to represent your local utility and they demand immediate payment or personal information, hang up and call the member service number on your utility bill.

• To verify whether an employee was dispatched to your location, call your utility using the number on your bill or the company’s website. San Isabel Electric field employees wear shirts with a San Isabel Electric logo, carry a company-issued photo ID and drive logoed vehicles. Employees will gladly wait outside while you call the company to verify their identity.

• Do not provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit.