San Isabel Electric expands to solar industry, announces partnership with locally-owned Steel City Solar

PUEBLO WEST, Colo.– San Isabel Electric Association announced a new addition to their ‘Empower‘ Division on Tuesday, a partnership with locally-owned Steel City Solar, which will offer solar power generation systems along with several other energy-reducing products and services to homeowners and businesses in southern Colorado.

The announcement was held at Bumperz, an entertainment venue in Pueblo West which uses several of Empower’s products and services in order to be energy efficient and cut energy costs.

A 33-kilowatt solar array sits on the south side of the roof. Inside, two bright orange high velocity low speed fans help maintain comfortable airflow and temperature. Behind the scenes, are three Marathon electric 95-percent efficient water heaters, and soon, the parking lot will feature a level 2 EV charging station.

“Too many people struggle to pay their electric bill, cannot afford to make energy efficient upgrades, or can’t find someone to install a product. The Board of Directors feels everyone should have an opportunity to be more energy efficient and save money,” San Isabel Electric General Manager Reg Rudolph said.

Pictured: Tyler Surat ( Steel City Solar) Jeremy Carter (Bumperz) Reg Rudolph (San Isabel Electric)

“The energy efficiencies from the Empower program helped make it possible for us to open a business like this, during these times. This building is as efficient as it possibly can be, not just because of Empower’s products but, because of the personal one-on-one local experience from the Empower team,” Bumperz Co-owner Jeremy Carter said.

San Isabel Electric (Empower) is offering customers a free Empower energy audit to determine the best options for reducing energy consumption. Empower can help with small projects, such as adding insulation, sealing air leaks, or larger projects such as solar, window replacement, HVAC upgrades, and more.

Empower offers low interest, no-money-down financing with terms as short as six months, as well as long-term options. SIEA members will receive on-bill financing and can pay the loan back at the same time they are paying their electric bill.

>>Click here to learn more from Empower at San Isabel Electric online, call 719-647-6250, or email empower@siea.com.