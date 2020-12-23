Salvation Army to serve up to 2,000 to-go meals in El Paso County on Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army Colorado Springs will serve up to 2,000 meals at four locations throughout El Paso County this Christmas, Friday, December 25th.
Due to state-wide COVID restrictions, all meals at all locations will be TOGO only and there will be no in-person dining.
This event would not be possible without the generous support of Fort Carson, Safeway, volunteers and donors.
A total of four community meals will be served by The Salvation Army, including meals being delivered to The Salvation Army Shelter & Services at RJ (709 Sierra Madre) and delivered to non-ambulatory individuals in the community.
When:
Friday, December 25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where:
The Salvation Army
- 908 Yuma Street Colorado Springs, CO 80909
- Serves about 1000 people Serves about 200 people
Woodland Park Church of the Nazarene
- 750 N. Hwy 67, Woodland Park, CO 80863
- Serves about 200 people
Manitou Town Hall
- 606 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829
- Serves about 500 people