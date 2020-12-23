Salvation Army to serve up to 2,000 to-go meals in El Paso County on Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army Colorado Springs will serve up to 2,000 meals at four locations throughout El Paso County this Christmas, Friday, December 25th.

Due to state-wide COVID restrictions, all meals at all locations will be TOGO only and there will be no in-person dining.

This event would not be possible without the generous support of Fort Carson, Safeway, volunteers and donors.

A total of four community meals will be served by The Salvation Army, including meals being delivered to The Salvation Army Shelter & Services at RJ (709 Sierra Madre) and delivered to non-ambulatory individuals in the community.

When:

Friday, December 25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where:

The Salvation Army

908 Yuma Street Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Serves about 1000 people Serves about 200 people

Woodland Park Church of the Nazarene

750 N. Hwy 67, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Serves about 200 people

Manitou Town Hall