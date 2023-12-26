(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — On Monday, Dec. 25, the Salvation Army served its annual Christmas meal across Southern Colorado. From Fountain to Woodland Park to Manitou and Colorado Springs, those in need were given a hot meal to celebrate the season of giving.

“The Salvation Army has been serving Colorado Springs since 1889 and is the longest and most recognizable fundraising effort in the world since 1891,” according to a press release.

The goal was to distribute nearly 2,000 meals on Christmas, and FOX21’s Julie Baker captured the holiday magic in Colorado Springs where 200 volunteers dedicated their time to serving the community.

“We had nice ham steaks, potatoes au gratin, and a roasted corn salad with bacon in it, which is phenomenal,” said Chef Jorge Granados of the Salvation Army.

Captain Doug Hanson, County Coordinator for the Salvation Army of El Paso County said the meal was open to everyone.

“It’s not the chronically homeless that’s the majority of the people that we serve, it’s a portion,” said Hanson. “There are a lot of people that just fell on hard times; middle-class people that lost their job a month ago and didn’t have a lot of surplus cash and that quickly goes when you’re paying for rent.”

The Christmas meals were served between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday.