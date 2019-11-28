Salvation Army preps for thousands to feast this Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Salvation Army in Southern Colorado has been working hard to get ready for their upcoming Thanksgiving feast.

Organizers expect to be serving around 7,000 people on Thursday. This includes both food delivery to elderly residents and people coming into one of their five locations to sit down and eat.

None of this would have been possible without sponsors and volunteers who help out the Salvation Army. They want to thank the Care and Share Food for donating over 350 turkeys for the big day.

Another big help is Fort Carson. Soldiers in the culinary program have been preparing the food all week.

“It’s not the meal that makes Thanksgiving, its the crazy family and the people coming over for the holidays,” Salvation Army Captain Doug Hanson said.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a hot meal. As for volunteering for the Salvation Army, people need to sign up in advance.

If you want to sign up to help volunteer for future events click here.

Thanksgiving dinner will start being served at 11 a.m. and the dinner will be done at 1 p.m.