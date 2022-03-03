CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible sexting incident between a Custer County School faculty member and student.

Information about the incident was given to the School Resource Deputy for the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Custer County Schools on Feb. 16.

Because one of the individuals involved in the incident is related to a member of the sheriff’s office’s staff, Sheriff Shannon Byerly requested the Salida Police Department’s assistance with the investigation.

An investigator from Salida PD has started his investigation and is in communication with the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s office.

“The Custer County Sheriff’s Office will not be involved in the investigation so we can ensure that a fair and impartial investigation is being conducted,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

At this time no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

