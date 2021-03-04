Salida man dies after crashing into a CDOT plow Thursday morning

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 285 near marker 140 in Chaffee County Thursday morning.

CSP said a 2014 Honda CRV was traveling north on Highway 285 around 8 a.m. when the driver lost control and went into the oncoming lane of traffic. The Honda collided head-on with a Colorado Department of Transportation plow that was actively plowing the roadway. The Honda went off the west side of the roadway where it rolled two and three-quarter times, coming to rest on its passenger side. The CDOT plow stopped in the road.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 46-year-old John Daugherty of Salida. Daugherty, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced as deceased at the scene of the crash. Daugherty was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.

According to CSP, the driver of the CDOT plow was identified as 54-year-old Thomas McLain of Buena Vista. McLain was the sole occupant of the plow and was not injured in the crash. McLain

was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.

Excessive speed for the winter road conditions is being considered as a factor for the Honda.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.