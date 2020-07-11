Salad or Bust: Changing up the food scene by providing healthy options

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS— Salad or Bust is Colorado Springs first and only salad bar food truck.

Owners Bob and Stephanie Curtis started the food truck after the wanting a fresh alternative at major celebrations.

Visit their website for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local