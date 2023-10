(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Siant Charles has spread to 50 acres and is zero percent contained, according to the United States Forest Service (USFS) Sunday morning on Oct. 22.

The location of the fire is currently about one and a half miles northeast of San Isabel Colorado.

Curtesy: United States Forest Service

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office said the airspace near the fire is closed, boats and Swimmers on Isabel Lake are not allowed, and the USFS road is only open to fire trucks.