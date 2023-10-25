(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Saint Charles Fire burning in southwestern Pueblo County near the Custer County line is now at 317 acres, and the cause has been determined to be lightning.

The Saint Charles Fire information page posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 25, and said the fire was determined to be lightning-caused. The acreage as of Wednesday morning was 317 acres with no containment.

There are currently 168 fire and emergency response personnel on site, with multiple helicopters and air tankers making water drops. The San Isabel area, Simonson Meadows, Aspen Acres, and Tara J neighborhoods along Highway 78 and 165 remain under pre-evacuation.

Winds are expected to increase Wednesday night, and the Saint Charles Fire information page said this would likely result in increased fire activity and more visible smoke.

Also on Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said it had sent a brush truck and three crew members to help fight the fire.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

The fire was first reported on Oct. 14 and remained fairly small for several days, but rough terrain made containment difficult, and winds pushed the fire to grow several hundred acres over the last few days.

There have been no reported injuries and no mandatory evacuations as of Wednesday.