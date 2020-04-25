Safeway employee in Falcon tests positive for COVID-19

FALCON, Colo.,– FOX21 has confirmed that an employee at the Safeway located on Mclaughlin Rd. in Falcon has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

First and foremost, our thoughts are with the associate who tested positive and we hope for a full recovery. That associate is now receiving medical care. Following CDC guidelines, our Crisis Response Team may recommend that additional members of the store team self-quarantine. These employees will be eligible to receive up to 14 days quarantine pay. Albertsons Safeway Denver Division Public Affairs

A spokesperson with Safeway told FOX21 that the employee has not worked at the Falcon store since March 30th.

According to the Public Affairs spokesperson, the store has been through multiple cycles of enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting process since that day. In an abundance of caution, they conducted a thorough cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting with guidance from third-party sanitation experts.

They said the store will remain open and they will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting process in every department.

In addition, they have reaffirmed with all associates that they need to wash hands and disinfect check stands every hour and to practice social distancing. They remind employees that if they develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough or shortness of breath, stay home and call their healthcare provider right away.

No further details have been provided at this time.