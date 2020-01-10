Safe2Tell program used to report recent Pueblo West High School threat

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said there was no evidence to support the recent threats made against two Pueblo West schools.

One of the tips put Pueblo West High School on high alert Thursday after a District 70 student submitted a Safe2Tell tip after overhearing another student saying they wanted to “shoot up other students”.

“Schools and law enforcement take every school safety threat seriously and work together to make the school safe,” Safe2Tell Director Essi Ellis said.

PCSO placed additional deputies at Pueblo West High School as a result of the threat.

Throughout the years, the number of tips reported to Safe2Tell have increased, this past December saw the most tips compared to the previous school year.

“We’re seeing that steady increase in tip volume every year which means even though students are on break we are seeing that volume,” Ellis said.

Governor Jared Polis said he plans to work closely with the School Safety Interim Committee to keep Colorado schools safe during his State of State Address.

” We can’t fulfill our promise of a better future for our kids if we don’t do a better job of keeping them safe when they walk through the

schoolhouse door,” Gov. Polis said.

Legislation to improve Safe2Tell has been introduced by the education committee for the 2020 regular session.