PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Police have arrested a wanted Safe Streets fugitive in Pueblo on Friday night.

Police say they found Derrick Montez near Sage Street and Cactus Street.

Montez was in a stolen pickup truck and crashed into police cruisers in an attempt to escape.

The officers rushed the pickup and pulled Montez out of the car.

Inside of the car, police found a loaded 9 mm postol.

No officers were injured.

Montez is being booked for two warrants and two counts of attempted vehicular assault.