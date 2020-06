COLORADO SPRINGS — One lane of Uintah is closed while fire crews respond to an RV that caught fire.

The fire started on Uintah west of I-25 at Mesa Road.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a RV that was fully involved at Uintah St and Mesa Rd. Roads blocked in the area pic.twitter.com/TF2rjCJSTz — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 21, 2020

No one was hurt when the RV caught fire while driving.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire, according to CSFD.

Stay with FOX21 for more details.