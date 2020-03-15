Royal Gorge suspends operations; temporarily lays off most staff

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Royal Gorge Route Railroad has made the decision to suspend operations starting Monday, March 16.

A spokesperson for the Royal Gorge says while some staff will be retained during hiatus, most staff will be laid off until operations resume.

The Royal Gorge will be assisting laid off staff members throughout the process and helping them access federal emergency dollars that may become available.

Mark Greksa, owner of the train, has established a $10,000 emergency fund for laid off staff.

Guests who have reservations aboard the Royal Gorge Route Railroad from March 16 – March 22, 2020 may call 719.276.4000 to reschedule or receive a full refund on tickets purchased. Should the train extend its closure, guests will be offered the same options.