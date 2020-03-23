Royal Gorge opens for drive-thru traffic only

CANON CITY, Colo. — Beginning Monday, the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is open on a drive-through only basis for $20.00 a carload 10 am – 5 pm.

“In order to keep guests and employees as safe as possible, we have decided to close the bridge to pedestrian traffic,” said Brent Hargrave, Chief Operating Officer.

Following the Center for Disease Control guidelines and State of Colorado ordinances against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park is allowing regular passenger cars, SUV’s, minivans, holding 8 persons or less, and motorcycles to drive across the bridge.

Guests must remain in their vehicles with no stopping whatsoever and are encouraged to buy their tickets online and show their cell phone at the gate. Facilities within the park, including rides, food service, retail shops are closed. Restrooms will be closed to the public for safety.

“The bridge has been closed to any guest vehicle traffic since 2013, and this is a once-in-a-life time opportunity for anyone who wants to drive their vehicle across the bridge”, said Hargrave.

Please check the website www.royalgorgebridge.com for more park information and what is available this summer.