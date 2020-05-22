Royal Gorge Bridge & Park reopens

CANON CITY, Colo. — The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is back open!

The park will fully open Friday, May 22 just before Memorial Weekend. The park is following Fremont County and State COVID-19 guidelines.

The Bridge, and all attractions including the Zipline, Skycoaster, and the Royal Gorge Via Ferrata will be open. Music entertainment is rock ‘n roll band Deja Bluz and will also start this holiday weekend.

With the Fremont County variance request approved by the State, the park will be adhering to social distancing protocols of 6 feet and sanitization protocols set forth for restrooms, buildings, and attractions.

“Guest and employee safety are important, and the park is primarily open air space. We are ready to welcome guests!” Public Relations Manager Peggy Gair said.

Park hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information click here.