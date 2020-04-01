Royal Gorge Bridge & Park offering half-price season passes in April

CANON CITY, Colo. — Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is offering half price season passes to folks who live in Colorado for the month of April.

The passes are good for one year from the date of purchase with unlimited visits. Passes can be purchased online. The park is open 365 days a year and temporarily closed following the Colorado stay-at-home ordinance.

A 2020 adult season pass regularly $72, is now $36 for Colorado residents, a child season pass, regularly $60 is $30, and a family season pass for four regularly $220, is $110. Passes can be purchased here. In order to purchase the ticket, Colorado residents will need to give their valid Colorado address and the Promo Code HFCOIN.

The Royal Gorge Bridge celebrated its 90th Anniversary in 2019, and has some must-do “bucket list” attractions such as America’s highest zip line, the Cloudscraper by ZipRider, stretching 2,400 feet across the Royal Gorge, and the Royal Rush Skycoaster, that “swings” guests out and over the gorge 1,200 feet above the Arkansas River. The newest attraction is the Royal Gorge Via Ferrata, a protected climbing route on the walls of the Royal Gorge and is a guided experience perfect for the “never done it” guest to the experienced climber. These are all extra pay features.

Included with the daily general admission ticket or season pass are the Bridge, the Plaza Theater, and the Gondolas, all weather permitting. The Visitor Center with the spacious deck, shopping and Café 1230 are all included. During the summer months, extra entertainment is scheduled from Memorial Day to Labor Day. For any needed additional information please email rgb@royalgorgebridge.com.