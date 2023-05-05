(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The sixth annual Rosie Run 5K will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 1800 Recreation Way, Legacy Loop Plaza.

The annual event is hosted by The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Pikes Peak Chapter 356 to raise awareness and support women in the construction industry. The event this year is promoting and supporting PrideFest 2023.

Courtesy: National Association of Women in Construction

The 5K is outdoors and participants can walk, jog and run with professional timing included for all run/walk participants. The event will have a live DJ, Hibachi Kings Food Truck, and a Vendor Expo. Afterward, participants can head to the Pioneer’s Museum for PrideFest festivities.

Participants will receive a T-shirt and a rainbow bandana. Participants can register for the race on NAWIC 356’s website.