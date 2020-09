COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police say a man was arrested after a rollover crash on I-25 early Saturday morning.

Around 4:00 a.m., officers responded to the crash at I-25 and the Cimarron Street exit.

The driver of a car was southbound on I-25 and struck a car which was unattended and parked on the shoulder.

The driver received minor injuries.

The I-25 southbound off-ramp to Cimarron was closed temporarily.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash.