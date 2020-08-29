Rolling Thunder Way and Meridian Road intersection to close for construction

COLORADO SPRINGS– El Paso County Public Works along with contractor Kiewit Infrastructure Company anticipates closing the Rolling Thunder Way and Meridian Road intersection starting on August 31, for full reconstruction.

This is the last construction phase of the McLaughlin Road and Old Meridian Road roundabout project.

Closure Includes:

Rolling Thunder Way will be closed between Foxtail Meadows Drive and McLaughlin Road.

The roundabout at McLaughlin Rd & Meridian Rd will remain open.

Detour Includes (see attachment for detour map):

The detour routes will be in place for approximately one month and includes the current closure of McLaughlin Road between Flower Road and the Rock Island Trailhead due to a separate bridge repair project.

To access Rolling Thunder, use Woodmen Road to Golden Sage Drive

To access Meridian Road, use Woodmen Road or McLaughlin Road via Flower Road as alternate routes.

Business access will remain open during construction.

Drivers & Motorists:

Use caution when traveling through the work zone

Watch for workers, equipment, signs and barricades

Plan for added travel time for those using detours

Project completion is anticipated in fall 2020. Funding for this project is provided by Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA).