(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 35th annual High Country Toy Run will be hosted by The Pikes Peak Bikers Church on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The police-escorted motorcycle ride will begin at 11:30 a.m. and go until noon. The Toy Run will begin at North Nevada Avenue and end at Cowboys on North Tejon Street.

The community should be aware of rolling closures from Pikes Peak Harley Davidson to Cowboys throughout the event: