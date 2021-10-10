Roethlisberger throws 2 TDs, Steelers top Broncos 27-19

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (96) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Denver Broncos 27-19 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Rookie running back Najee Harris added a career-best 122 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Steelers, who improved to 2-3. Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater nearly rallied the Broncos from an 18-point deficit.

Bridgewater threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes. His last pass, however, was picked off by James Pierre.

The Broncos have dropped two straight following a 3-0 start.