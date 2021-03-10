Rocky Mountain Vibes names new president

COLORADO SPRINGS — President and General Manager of the Rocky Mountain Vibes, Chris Phillips, will be moving on to a new role with Bourbon Brothers Entertainment as their new President.

Phillips has been with the Sky Sox/Vibes organization for nearly 10 years and was promoted to the President and General Manager position in the 2018/19 off-season. He has spent 21 full seasons in Minor League Baseball including time with the Altoona Curve and State College Spikes. Most of Phillips’ work has come in Colorado Springs, however, where he led the team’s recent re-brand in 2019. Phillips will join the charge on the ever-growing music and entertainment industry in Colorado Springs, where he will continue to make a positive impact in the local community.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Former President and GM of the Rocky Mountain Vibes Chris Phillips said. “I have had the honor and privilege of working a career that has spanned over twenty years in professional baseball. It is a career that has brought me amazing memories and lifelong friendships. I am incredibly grateful to the Elmore family for getting this east coast kid out to Colorado ten years ago and giving me the opportunity to grow here with the team. I am extremely proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish over the last three years here and I’m happy to say that I’m leaving the Vibes in a great position. We have a tremendous coaching staff, an amazing front office, and outstanding leadership. I’m looking forward to this summer and being able to come back to the Ballpark as a fan and cheer on the Vibes.”

In place of Phillips, Elmore Sports Group has appointed Chris Jones as the new President of the Vibes. Jones, originally a native of Houston, Texas, is also the President and General Manager of the Lynchburg Hill cats, a Low-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Jones is an established sport professional, spending time with the Dallas Cowboys, Lake Elsinore Storm, Sugar Land Skeeters, and even the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Jones will oversee both the Hillcats and the Vibes during this transition.

“I am incredibly excited and grateful to start this position with the Vibes and oversee such a tremendous organization,” President Chris Jones said. “Chris has left this team in a fantastic position for success not only this season but for many seasons to come. My goal is to pick up right where Chris left off, and provide fans of the Vibes the same affordable family fun experience that the team has been able to provide for the past three years.”

The Rocky Mountain Vibes played their inaugural season in 2019 after spending 30 years as the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. While the 2020 season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vibes were still able to offer fans safe and affordable opportunities to experience the ballpark. Now joining the MLB Partnership Pioneer League, the Vibes will look to the 2021 season as a stepping-stone for continued success for years to come.